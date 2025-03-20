The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has partnered with the United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to develop a specialized National Curriculum for the Nigeria Police Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) unit, in a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s defence against Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) threats.

According to a statement from Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, the curriculum will cover critical areas such as detection, investigation, interdiction, and neutralization of WMD threats.

The initiative aims to equip police personnel with advanced skills to detect and respond to potential Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) incidents more effectively.

According to the Police, beyond enhancing the capacity of officers already in service, the IGP has directed that the training be integrated into police recruitment programs and the overall curriculum of police training institutions.

To oversee the implementation, the IGP has tasked Patrick Atayero, the former Commissioner of Police in charge of EOD-CBRN and now Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, with ensuring its seamless adoption.

The move, according to the statement, underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to tackling emerging security threats and enhancing national safety.

