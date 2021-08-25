FG opens digital leather, industrial hub in Anambra

An ultra-modern digital and leather industrial hub has been inaugurated at Ogbunike, Anambra.

The facility jointly equipped by the federal and Anambra State governments, is targeted at driving industrialisation in Anambra in the area of shoe and other leather production.

At the inauguration on Tuesday, Vice President Osibanjo reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to improving commercial and economic environment and as well as complete all federal projects in the Southeast region.

Osinbajo said both the federal and state governments would not relent in making the area conducive for investment.

He added that the essence of the facility was to ensure that small businesses get opportunities to sophisticated equipment.

Minister of state for industry, trade, investment, Mariam Katagum said the Federal Government was committed to empowering Nigerians, noted that the commissioning of the project was a step in the right direction.

Governor Willie Obiano who said that the economic benefits of the complex were enormous, maintained that it would create jobs and hundreds of small businesses as well as have a huge impact on the GDP of the state.

The governor also expressed joy that the complex has a factory fully equipped with the latest technology for shoemaking

He said that the process of manufacturing shoes in the state is fully automated from start to finish and compared to the highest shoe-making processes in the advanced the world.

The managing director of Anambra State Small Business Agency, clement Chukwuka commended the Federal Government for the creation and effective management of the national MSME’s programmes resulting in the provision of shoe and leather making digital equipment

He explained that the agency judiciously and prudently utilised the N2billion MSMEs from the Central Bank of Nigeria to achieve its feat.

He, however, maintained that the project would be a legacy with multiplier effect to the state and the nation in general, hence the need for the shoe makers to apply strong professionalism in its management.

Chairman of the market, Clement who appreciated government for making their work easier also stressed need for loans to be given to them for efficient service delivery.

The government officials including security chiefs among others graced the occasion.