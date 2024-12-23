FG offers 50% discount on road transport fares from Dec 24

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has announced the commencement of 2024 Yuletide Road Transportation Palliative to ease travel for Nigerians during the festive season.

The initiative, set to kick off on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, will offer a 50 percent discount on road transport fares for travelers heading to various destinations across the country.

This was disclosed by Olujimi Oyetomi, director of press and public relations, Ministry of Transportation, on Monday.

Ahmed Alkali, minister of transportation, launched the scheme with a directive to the leadership of key transportation unions, including the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), God is Good Motors (GIGM), and the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON).

These groups have been tasked to ensure timely deployment of palliative buses at designated loading points nationwide.

The scheme will operate for 13 days, concluding on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Over 700 buses will be deployed to 144 routes, covering all state capitals except Anambra, which will use Onitsha as its terminal.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to transport an estimated 271,104 passengers to and from their destinations during the program’s duration.

Travelers in Abuja can access the palliative buses from Eagle Square, with departure times starting at 6:00 a.m. daily. In Lagos, passengers heading to northern routes will board at Oshodi Terminal 3, while those traveling south will use Oshodi Terminal 2. Also, some luxury buses will depart from Oshodi between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. daily.

While acknowledging initial delays in the scheme due to logistical challenges, Alkali reassured Nigerians that these issues have been resolved. He emphasised the need for passengers to avoid rushing to secure seats, given the limited number of vehicles available, to ensure a smooth and pleasant experience.

In addition to the road transport initiative, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is providing 100 percent free train rides on its six operational corridors nationwide for the festive season.

The ministry of transportation encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the approved route maps and designated parks for both departures and arrivals. The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens and ensure seamless travel during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

