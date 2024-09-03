FG mulls inter-agency collaboration to check transborder activities, insecurity

The Federal Government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has expressed readiness to partner with Babanna Border Development Agency (BBDA) as part of inter-ministerial and inter-agency collaboration to check insecurity bedevilling agricultural activities at the border areas.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Eremah Anthonia, chief information officer, for the director of information at the weekend.

The press statement stated that Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the State for Agriculture and Food Security Minister, spoke while playing host to the Management of the Agency led by its Director-General, Mohammed Garba Danladi, in Abuja recently.

The minister stated that the partnership would assist the Ministry in monitoring agricultural activities in that part of the Country in liaison with the Agency and the host community.

He pointed out the need for data on farmers within and around the border community as there are many agricultural activities in that area, including the movement of livestock across the border.

He however directed the setting up of a Joint Action Committee to work out modalities to formalize the relationship between the Ministry and the Agency through a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Committee comprised some Directors of the Ministry and Senior Officials of the Babanna Border Development Agency.

Speaking earlier, Garba Danladi, the Director-General of the Agency, Mohammed Garba Danladi, expressed delight over his visit to the Ministry, describing it as a homecoming.

He pointed out that the Agency was the brainchild of the Federal Government and charged with agricultural activities including crop production, and marketing while watching movements across the border as it is located at the border between Niger State and the Benin Republic.

He, therefore, called for cooperation, support and partnership with the Ministry to achieve the desired goal.

The Joint Action Committee is to be chaired by the Director of Planning and Policy Coordination of the Ministry, Ibrahim Tanimu. It is expected to present a draft Memorandum of Understanding in the next meeting of the Committee.