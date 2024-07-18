FG moves to ease movement of produce with 477km road project

…plans to connect South-East, South-South with North-Central

Prompted by the mission to ease movement of produce and to connect the areas known as agricultural belts of the nation, such as Benue, Taraba, Plateau, among others, to South-South, South-East and South-West, the Federal Government has begun a 477-kilometre, 6-lane road project meant to connect at least four geo-politocal zones of the country.

Just like the 700-kilometre Calabar-Lagos coastal highway project currently being undertaken by the Federal Government, the 477-kilometre that was unveiled by David Umahi, Minister of Works, will start from Cross River State, connecting South-East States, North- Central States, Abuja; Lagos-Port Harcourt through Enugu State, Ebonyi State and Ogoja in Northern Cross River State.

David Umahi, Minister of Works, disclosed this at the Speaking at a Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting held in Ebonyi State, David Umahi, Minister of Works, said that the road would be constructed for the alignment of Ebonyi State 101-kilometre segment with the 477 km 6-lane Cross River-South East- North Central- Apo Abuja Superhighway proposed to be constructed by the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Administration of President Bola Tinubu through the Federal Ministry of Works.

BusinessDay reports that the Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting took place at Exco Chambers of the new Government House, Abakaliki Ebonyi State, on Wednesday.

Umahi said the African Tran-Saharan highway when completed, would boost the economy of the South-East and the country in general, describing it as an economically viable agricultural route.

According to the minister, the Superhighway is an economically, agriculturally viable route for the people, saying it will help Ebonyi State farmers to bring out their farm produce and, by so doing, support the Renewed Hope Food Security Agenda.

“There is a lot of rice production here, potatoes and yams and there is no road to transport them. So, this is going to help us to bring out our agricultural produce to support Mr. President’s policy on food sufficiency. So, it’s an agricultural economic corridor.

“Let me, on behalf of Mr. President, unveil the three legacy projects of Mr. President. Let me emphasize that these legacy projects are not just mere projects”, Umahi said.

Also, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, who hosted the team of officials from the Federal Ministry of Works, said that his Government had re-organised the strategic role infrastructure plays in economic development, which was why infrastructure was number two in the People’s Charter needs of his Administration.

He maintained his readiness to create an enabling environment for investors in the State, saying , “I listen to your feedback and concerns regarding the inclusion of Ebonyi State in the 477km road which traverses Cross River, Southeast -North Central —APO-Abuja Superhighway —spur of Lagos -Port Harcourt —Crossing Enugu State and passing through our dear Abakaliki, then to Ogoja, in Northern Cross River State.

“It is indeed a huge signature project; we pray to God it comes to timely completion. Foster collaboration and partnerships by identifying opportunities for innovation and investment in the project given its associated socioeconomic potentialities. Our people are predominantly agrarians and this wonderful initiative we are going to benefit from will further assist our rural farmers to evacuate their farm produce to viable markets.

“This engagement this afternoon – I repeat is predicated on our belief that effective infrastructure development— requires a collective effort from the government, private sector, and civil society. This administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for investment and ensuring that our infrastructure meets the needs of our citizens.”