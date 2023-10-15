FG moves to design border security plans

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, has set up a 13-man Integrated Border Governance Committee to identify the needs assessment of the nation’s borders.

The minister instructed that the committee should endeavour to have a robust deliberation and create an implementable border management plan to secure the country, as contained in a statement by the deputy director of press and public relations in the ministry, Afonja Ajibola, on Saturday in Abuja.

The mmbership of the committee is drawn from the ministry as well as its agencies. The committee has the director, joint services in the ministry, as the chairman, director, planing research and statistics and the director, legal.

Read also: Alake, Tunji-Ojo make headlines for good jobs

Other members include: the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Border Community Development Agency, Community Boundary Commission and its consultant.

The committee has 18 weeks to conclude its assignment.

According to the statement, the minister explained that the most important thing to him about border management is the aspect of internal security which he said is a massive task that requires the synergy of all critical stakeholders.

He painted a scenario of Nigerians at borderlines attending schools in the neighboring foreign countries. Tunji-Ojo said that the loyalty of those Nigerians would naturally be with the foreign countries, adding that how then would anyone expect Nigeria to achieve the desired security.

Read also: Subsidy over, but fuel denial cripples Nigeria’s border towns (1)

“It is high time the country stopped paying a lip service to border management. I therefore, converse that enough budgetary allocation be made available for the provision of social infrastructure” he said.

The minister added that enough budgetary allocation must be provided to these contiguous border communities to enable them have a sense of belonging.