FG move to boost passport ranking, border security

Nigeria has taken a significant step toward improving its passport ranking and strengthening border security by enrolling in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

The announcement, made by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, highlighting the government’s commitment to modernizing its border control systems and enhancing the ease of travel for Nigerians and international visitors.

This move is expected to reduce waiting times at airports, ensure more secure verification of travel documents, and boost Nigeria’s global standing.

According to Tunji-Ojo, this move aims to improve the global ranking of Nigeria’s international passport, facilitate smoother travel for citizens, and bolster internal security.

The announcement followed the Import Ceremony of the Country Signing Certificate Authority (CSCA) in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday, which was attended by the Minister and Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The ceremony was led by officials from ICAO.

Speaking after the event, Tunji-Ojo emphasized the government’s focus on modernizing border governance to enhance the efficiency of Nigeria’s travel systems.

“Our government is particular about increasing efficiency and enhancing the overall travel experience for Nigerians and international visitors alike,” he said.

The Minister noted that the new system is expected to eliminate lengthy waits and manual verification at airports, promising a more seamless travel experience both in Nigeria and internationally.

Tunji-Ojo further highlighted that the introduction of the PKI and PKD systems is part of the government’s broader efforts to improve Nigeria’s global standing and ease of doing business.

He stressed that the development would not only benefit the economy and tourism but also improve national security.

On her part, Nandap assured that the necessary infrastructure for the new system is in place, with full implementation set to begin.

“The PKD/PKI will be a game changer for us, and we can’t wait to see it transform the face of things,” she said.

Nandap also mentioned ongoing staff training in partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to ensure smooth integration of the new technology.

Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO Secretary General, explained that the PKD system allows member states to authenticate travel documents like e-passports, facilitating more secure and efficient border crossings.

He stressed the importance of collaboration between national and international authorities to ensure the system’s success.

The PKI system uses digital certificates and public-private key encryption to ensure secure communication, data integrity, and document authentication.

This upgrade aligns Nigeria’s passport and border systems with international standards, making travel more secure and efficient for Nigerians globally.

This development is expected to foster stronger inter-agency collaboration, particularly between the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the NIS, further enhancing the country’s border management capabilities.