FG mobilises responders to Niger collapsed mining site

The Federal Government has mobilised first responders to the scene of a collapsed mining site in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

BusinessDay recalls that a video emerged showing a collapsed mining site with 30 persons allegedly trapped in Niger State.

In a statement signed by Segun Tomori, special assistant on media to the minister of solid minerals development, it stated that Dele Alake, the minister disclosed that the swift action of the Federal Government underscores its commitment to mitigating the adverse impact of the incident and rescuing those still trapped in the rubble.

“Upon learning of the incident, we mobilised our Federal Mines Officer (FMO) and officials of the Mines Inspectorate to the site. In collaboration with the mining company, we have rescued seven victims, some with injuries. Rescue operations with excavators are ongoing to ensure we avert loss of lives,” Alake added.

It would be recalled that the minister recently announced a policy, making remedial measures for mining pits mandatory as part of the criteria for applying for mining licences. This aims to minimise such accidents.

The minister is actively monitoring the situation at the mining site operated by African Minerals and Logistics Ltd.

He assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to investigate the remote causes of the disaster to prevent a recurrence.