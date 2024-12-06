FG launches performance management system to boost efficiency, accountability

By Ojochenemi Onje, Abuja

The initiative, unveiled during a ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, also saw the signing of Directors’ Performance Contracts, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to improved governance and aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In her address, Magdalene Ajani, permanent secretary of the ministry, emphasized the importance of the event, describing it as more than a contractual agreement but a “covenant of accountability” aimed at driving the aspirations of the Federal Government under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to her, the PMS aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25), which seeks to improve efficiency, productivity, and overall service delivery.

“Our targets are drawn from the National Development Plan and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

“This contract serves as a departmental roadmap, enabling the Ministry to track performance and report to key stakeholders such as the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU), the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), and the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning,” Ajani stated.

She called on directors and departmental heads to view their signatures as a pledge of dedication and accountability.

While the contracts signed at the event represent broad commitments, Ajani highlighted that detailed deliverables would be cascaded to officers at all levels, with PMS-trained champions supporting the process to ensure thorough implementation.

The permanent secretary also expressed gratitude to Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, for his visionary leadership in driving the ministry to not only meet but surpass its targets under the signed Presidential Bond.

In line with directives from the OHCSF, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will now dedicate Thursdays to the PMS as part of a Change Management Strategy. Staff members are encouraged to wear PMS-branded attire to symbolize their commitment to institutionalizing the reforms.

“This initiative underscores our shared sense of duty to build a reformed Federal Civil Service that supports the national economy and aligns with the aspirations of Mr. President,” Ajani said.

She urged all staff to work collectively to achieve the Ministry’s mandate and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of Nigeria.

