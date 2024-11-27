FG launches AGORA to reduce impact of greenhouse emissions

The federal government has launched the ‘Abating Greenhouse Gas Emission from Obsolete Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (AGORA) Equipment’ project to reduce the impact of greenhouse emissions.

Idris Abdullahi, national ozone officer, Federal Ministry of Environment, stated this in his remarks at the inception workshop organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Nigeria, United Nations Environment Programme, United for Efficiency (UNEP-U4E), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking on the theme ‘Abating Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Obsolete Refrigeration and Air conditioning (AGORA) Equipment’ in Ghana and Nigeria the ozone officer said the project will tackle climate change issues.

He noted that the AGORA Project is aimed at creating a future where energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling and refrigeration technologies will become a standard.

“The project is also an avenue to promote energy-efficient and low global warming potential (GWP) technologies by strengthening policies that facilitate the transition to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases,” he said.

Abdullahi disclosed that the project is at its initiative stage and will last for three years.

Also speaking, Shehu Mustafa,a representative of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, while highlighting the objective of the AGORA project, said it focuses on accelerating the transition to energy-efficient and climate-friendly refrigerators and air conditioners RAC in Nigeria and Ghana.

Joel Darkwah, UNDP regional technical advisor for Africa, said the AGORA Project will support sustainable cooling solutions as well as ensure a more circular economy in Nigeria.

In his remarks Mzwandile Thwala, UNEP-U4E, project manager, described the project as a tool in addressing climate challenges as well as driving economic growth and enhancing the well-being of communities in promoting the use of low-GWP refrigerants and energy-efficient ACs in residential and commercial sectors to reduce energy demand and emissions.

Share