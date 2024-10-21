FG is determined to resolve farmer/herder clashes in Plateau – Minister

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Defence, has expressed the determination of the Federal Government to putting to an end the recurring farmer/herder conflicts in Plateau State.

The minister expressed regrets that despite the efforts of both the Government and Security Agencies to nip the clashes in the bud, some elements were still bent on fomenting trouble.

Badaru spoke on Sunday in Jos with opinion leaders, traditional rulers and religious leaders from Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu and Riyom and every other component of the Military and Security Agencies responsible for peace and security at an engagement with them.

He said that the Federal Government is highly disturbed that some people that want to disrupt the current farming season, describing clamour for partitioning of communities according to ethno-religious alignment as a recipe for disaster.

“The Federal Government will not entertain such demand capable of causing division and disaffection among Nigerians. Therefore living together is not an option but an obligation. This is evident in Mr President’s firm resolve to fight any secessionist agenda in any part of the country”, he said..

The minister also said that the aim of the gathering was to interact with critical stakeholders in the State to fashion out modalities to addressing the latest security concerns, the increasing spate of farm destruction and cattle rustling that culminated in the recent attacks and reprisals in some parts of this State.

He said, My presence here today is to fulfill my mandate as the Minister of Defence charged with the responsibility for the protection of our National territory both from external and internal aggressions.

“Therefore, I would not relent until the Federal Government of Nigerian and the Ministry of Defence deploy all assets to ensure our people sleep with their 2 eyes closed.

“But firstly, I must first express my displeasure over the recurring attacks and reprisals that resulted in loss of lives and property especially in Jol and Sho in Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs in the recent times.

“These killings kept recurring despite the best effort of our security agencies on the Plateau; especially 3 Division/OPSH to ensure amicable settlements during any incidents involving attacks on cattle or farm destruction as well as cattle rustling.

“I am particularly saddened by the stance of some unscrupulous elements in some communities who vowed to disrupt farming activities during the ongoing raining season despite all efforts to resolve the security issues in your localities through diverse means.

“The continuous recurrence of famers/herders clashes not just in the Plateau but across other states of the federation is quite worrisome. As the nature have it, both famers and cattle breeders need each other to survive”; he added.

