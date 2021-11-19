FG insists on N10,000 application fees, as housing programme receives 7000 applications

Over 7,000 applications have been received for the purchase of residential apartments under the Federal government’s National Housing Programme, within the first week of launching the online portal.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola launched the online platform last week, as a way to promote fairness and transparency in the sale of government-owned houses across the country.

The housing program which is being carried out in phases has over 5,000 houses completed in the first and second phases across 34 states and the FCT excluding Lagos and Rivers states.

Built-in different categories ranging from 1,2,3 semi-detached bungalows and 1-3 bedroom flats, the minimum selling price for a house cost N7.2 million while the highest cost is N16 million each.

“There are 1,2, 3 bedrooms, some of which are bungalows while others are flats. The minimum house is N7.2million and the highest is about N16million each.

“The categories of the houses are different from what is available in the open market. The type of houses being offered for sale are generous in terms of space, a one bedroom is 60sqm, 2 bedroom 76sqm and the 3 bedroom is 110sqm,” Fashola said.

Requirements for application includes: passport photograph, current tax clearance payslip, letter of recommendation, means of identification, N10,000 application fee and evidence of 10 percent initial deposit (for mortgage subscribers only).

Interested Nigerians are advised to register and apply for these houses via nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng.