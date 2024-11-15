FG housing projects creates 252,000 jobs nationwide – Minister

The Federal Government has announced the creation of at least 252,000 jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers through housing projects under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, shared this update during the 13th National Council on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development meeting held in Gombe on Thursday.

Dangiwa emphasized that the housing sector has become a significant driver of economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction. He explained that through the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, which is currently being implemented across the country, thousands of jobs have been generated in both the construction and supporting industries.

The ongoing construction projects span 14 sites nationwide, and together, they aim to provide a total of 10,112 housing units. According to Dangiwa, this initiative aligns with the administration’s goals to enhance housing access while stimulating local economies.

The Renewed Hope Estates Programme is particularly notable for its extensive reach, with housing developments taking place in several states, including Yobe, Gombe, Nasarawa, Benue, Sokoto, Katsina, Abia, Ebonyi, Delta, and Akwa Ibom. These projects feature 250-unit housing complexes, each consisting of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

The government’s investment in these estates is not only aimed at addressing Nigeria’s longstanding housing deficit but also at fostering regional development.

By creating jobs locally and providing affordable housing, the projects are expected to contribute to poverty alleviation and improve the overall standard of living in the regions where they are being built.

As the housing projects continue to unfold, there is growing optimism about their long-term benefits, both in terms of infrastructure and employment. The projects are expected to employ local workers in construction, maintenance, and other areas, offering a much-needed boost to regional economies.

Dangiwa stressed that the initiative is part of the administration’s broader efforts to tackle Nigeria’s housing challenges while ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are felt across all states.

