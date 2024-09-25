FG holds talks with Indian delegations to foster bilateral relations

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced discussions with delegations from India, to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Wale Edun, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, hosted a delegation from the Indian High Commission to Nigeria, led by Shri G. Balasubramanian, the High Commissioner on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations in a statement said the meeting aimed to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Manga said it further aimed to advance ongoing partnerships and collaborations between Nigeria and India, building on existing economic and cultural ties, noting that the strategic engagement underscores the importance of international cooperation in driving growth and development.

“The visit follows a series of diplomatic exchanges between the two nations, demonstrating their commitment to fostering a strong and mutually beneficial relationship.

“As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic growth trajectory, collaborations with key partners like India are crucial.

By strengthening ties with India, Nigeria seeks to leverage India’s expertise in areas such as technology, healthcare, and infrastructure development. This partnership also presents opportunities for Indian businesses to tap into the country’s vast market and resources.

“Thus, the meeting between HM Wale Edun and the Indian High Commission’s delegation marks a significant step forward in Nigeria-India relations. As both nations continue to explore avenues for cooperation, this partnership is poised to yield tangible benefits for the people of Nigeria and India alike.”