Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State

…Flags off construction of 11km Obehie-Umudobia-Owaza road

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of Modular Refinery inside the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state.

Otti made the revelation while flagging off the reconstruction of the 11.1-kilometre Obehie-Umudobia- Owaza road in Ukwa West Local Government Area. He assured that the road would be completed within one year.

The governor also said that the road when completed, would boost marketability and viability of Abia Industrial and Innovative Park (AIIP).

“This project is therefore, not just about creating access to the towns and villages along this corridor, it is more about reviving dormant economic assets, opening new horizons and reigniting the dreams that once starred the souls of our fathers.

“I’ll like to inform you that just a few days ago, we got the good news that the Federal Government has approved a modular refinery which would be sited inside the AIIP. That modular refinery will be built by H.I.S. Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.

“My assurance is that every support we can give as a government shall be availed you as we work together to create a robust industrial cluster that will accelerate the rapid socio-economic development of the area and fast track the restoration of the years that has been lost to poor leadership,” Otti stated.

The Abia Chief Executive who declared that the era of neglecting Ukwa people was over, said that Ukwa would no longer be a forgotten place.

“Today, we officially declare that the era of neglect of Ukwa and all the communities within the land is over.

Ukwa shall no longer be a forgotten place. Your land will yield forth it’s best fruits and your barns shall never be empty again. You will enjoy the riches of the environment and the oil in your land shall bring you boundless prosperity.

“You will not only get what is due you at the resource allocation table, the various levers of our administration shall collaborate extensively with agencies like the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other interventionist establishments to restore the years that have been lost to the politics of exclusion and deceit,” Otti said.

While responding to various requests from leaders of the area, he assured them that the Umuzike-Obokwe-Ngwaiyiekwe road would soon be flagged-off for reconstruction having been captured and approved in the 2025 budget.

He equally promised to restore electricity in Asa land before the end of this month and directed Ikechukwu Monday, commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, to visit the area and find out what it would take to restore electricity in the area.

On the request for portable water, the governor said that he had already declared a state of emergency in the water sub-sector. He assured that water problem confronting many communities in the state would soon be a thing of the past.

He thanked stakeholders from various political parties for joining him and his vision for the state. He urged the people to support and cooperate with the contractors.

Godwin Adiele, member representing Ukwa-West State Constituency in the State House of Assembly; Philemon Ogbonna, commissioner for Environment, and Dike Nwankwo, Mayor of Ukwa-West LGA, in their various speeches, expressed happiness and gratitude of Asa people for the Governor.

Otumchere Oti, commissioner for Works, earlier in his speech, noted that the governor had continued to connect communities through road infrastructure. He described the road as a gateway into Asa and the Abia Industrial Innovation Park.

He noted that the project with 12-months delivery time line would equally open up the area for greater economic opportunities by creating direct and indirect jobs as well as increase heavy financial flow into the area.

Joshua Onyeike, general manager, Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC), in his remarks, thanked the governor for providing the commission a level playing ground to perform its statutory mandate of providing essential services to oil producing areas, adding that the governor had in many ways demonstrated his love for Ukwa people.

He disclosed that there were other projects the governor would be doing in Ukwa land and assured the governor of the continuous support of the Ukwa people.

Victoria Akanwa, former legislator in Old Imo State and Ralph Egbu, former SSG in the state, in their goodwill messages, applauded Governor Otti for his landmark achievements across the state, and thanked him for coming to rescue the people of Ukwa from bad roads the area had been known for.

Goodluck Nwauju, president general, Asa Development Union, earlier in his address said that the governor had, through the road project, the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park, and the recovery of over ten thousand hectares of land earlier taken over by previous administrations for a non-existent Enyimba Economic City project, demonstrated his love for Ndi Asa.

