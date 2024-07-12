FG goes for AI, automation to boost port operations

The Federal Government is set to make significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to modernise its port system, aiming to enhance service delivery and boost global competitiveness in the maritime industry.

Akutah Pius, executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, said the move aligns with the global trend towards digitising shipping processes and deploying autonomous vessels. He stated this at the 17th edition of the International Maritime seminar for judges a series held in Abuja.

“An efficient and competitive port system that is automated and deploys AI to optimise service delivery will be developed for Nigeria, thus making it imperative for the country to invest significantly in the required technology that will enable Nigeria to compete globally and meet the challenges of modern-day maritime business,”,

Recognising the importance of staying competitive in the international shipping arena, he said the government plans to adopt global best practices in maritime operations.

He added that the transition to automated systems and AI may pose various challenges, including potential job losses for seafarers.

To address these concerns, Pius said the country is focusing on capacity building and diversifying knowledge portfolios. He noted that Investments in maritime education and training will be prioritised to equip the workforce with skills needed in the evolving sector.

“This includes training programs for the use of AI technologies and autonomous vessels,

“Vessel autonomy poses several risks, especially job losses for seafarers that have been trained. this calls for investment in capacity building, diversification of knowledge portfolio, maritime education and training which will bridge the possible gaps that will be opened by the new developments in the maritime sector and shipping business through the deployment of technology, AI and the use of autonomous vessels,” he said.

George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) also called on all stakeholders in the maritime industry to work together in harmony to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices to boost development and efficiency in the industry.

He said that corruption is a significant impediment to development and efficiency in any society as it increases the cost of doing business, limits economic growth, negatively impacts social well-being, deprives the government of legitimate revenue and tarnishes the country’s image.

“Corruption is a significant impediment to development and efficiency in any society. It increases the cost of doing business, limits economic growth, negatively impacts social well-being deprives the government of legitimate revenue and tarnishes the country’s image. I, therefore, call on all stakeholders to work together harmoniously to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the maritime industry,” he said

Highlighting the importance of the maritime sector to the nation’s economy, he acknowledged the creation of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy which is tasked with harnessing the potential of Nigeria’s maritime resources for economic growth and job creation.

Recognising the challenges of globalisation, he stressed the need for a strong judiciary and a robust legal system adhering to international norms which is crucial to attract investment, both local and foreign. Akume emphasised that the seminar was framed as a valuable opportunity for judges to gain expertise in resolving maritime disputes efficiently.

“This seminar provides a veritable and specialised opportunity for judicial officers to interact and acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to efficiently and effectively resolve maritime disputes,”

The SGF further pledged the government’s commitment to fulfilling international obligations regarding maritime agreements, acknowledging the need to revise the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act and enact a robust port economic regulatory framework.

Also speaking, Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, said officials were working to strengthen institutional and legal frameworks of agencies under the ministry.

He said the ministry has recently thrown its weight behind the repeal of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act CAP N113 LFN and the enactment of the Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill, 2024 to align with current realities and maximise the gains of the ongoing reforms when passed into law.