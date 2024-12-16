FG flags off construction of smart police station in Katampe 

The Federal Government has commenced the construction of a smart police station and rank-and-file quarters in Katampe, Abuja. This project, spearheaded by the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF), aims to strengthen security in the area and provide modern facilities to enhance the operational efficiency and welfare of police officers.

The groundbreaking ceremony was headlined by Yusuf Argungu, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, who represented Ibrahim Gaidam. Minister of Police Affairs,

The Minister highlighted the exigencies of duty and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s internal security framework.

“This groundbreaking is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the operational capacity of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and fostering a safer environment for citizens and businesses in the Federal Capital Territory,” Gaidam said.

He commended the NPTF for its role in addressing security challenges in the area and emphasized the project’s importance in combating crimes such as kidnapping and robbery. The project, described as the first of its kind in Katampe, will feature a smart police station equipped with CCTV surveillance, solar lighting, and modern operational facilities.

The accompanying rank-and-file quarters will provide decent housing for officers, ensuring a conducive environment for their personal and professional development. Mohammed Sheidu, Executive Secretary of the NPTF, highlighted the project’s significance.

“This facility represents our collective resolve to provide modern infrastructure that enhances the welfare of our officers and strengthens their ability to safeguard lives and property. It is more than bricks and mortar—it is a symbol of progress, collaboration, and hope,” he stated.

Sheidu also urged the contractor, Engineer Benga Nwola, to ensure timely delivery of the project, emphasizing the need for high standards and quality. Nwola assured attendees that the smart police station and quarters would be completed within four months.

He noted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes police reforms, community engagement, and the use of technology to enhance security. He further reiterated the federal government’s vision for an intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-based police force capable of addressing contemporary security challenges.

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police (IGP) represented by Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police for the FCT, praised the initiative.

“This new divisional police station underscores our commitment to effective law enforcement and community safety. We eagerly anticipate its completion and the positive impact it will have on policing in Katampe and beyond,” Egbetokun said.

Adamu Diga, the district head of Katampe expressed gratitude to the NPTF and the IGP for responding to the community’s longstanding request for a larger police facility. He described the project as a crucial step towards ensuring safety and security in the area and pledged the community’s cooperation in supporting the police.

