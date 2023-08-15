FG files 20 fresh charges against Emefiele

The Federal Government is seeking to substitute the “illegal possession of firearms” charge brought against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor, with 20 other charges bothering on conferment of undue advantage.

The government on Tuesday applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar, director of public prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

However, Joseph Daudu (SAN) defence counsel opposed him, arguing that because the government was in disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be taken.

The DPP told journalists after the day’s proceedings that the fresh 20 charges were filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

On July 25, Oweibo had ordered that Emefiele be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the completion of his bail conditions, after admitting him to a N20 million bail on two charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

But the Department of State Services (DSS) had re-arrested him after a fight with prison guards.