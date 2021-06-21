FG explores mining in Kwara to attract foreign investors

The Federal Government says it has embarked on a multi-million naira mining exploration in seven local government areas of Kwara State to attract local and foreign investors into the sector.

Abdulrazaq Garba, the director-general of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), made this known while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, the decision is aimed at diversifying revenue base of the economy, generate employment opportunities, and increase internally generated revenue drive of both the state and federal governments.

Garba further explained that the federal ministry of mines and steel development will commence airborne geophysical survey to generate mining information and data about potential mineral resources in the Asa, Ilorin West, Moro, Oyun, Irepodun, Offa, and Oke Ero local government areas of the state, adding that the aircraft deployed for the missions will fly at low altitude, adding that residents should not panic over the low-flying aircraft.

Garba disclosed that the programme, which is planned to take place across 19 states of the country over the next few months, is organised through the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MINDIVER), a World Bank-assisted project.