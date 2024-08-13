FG, experts call for compliance on environmental sustainability

The Federal Government, in collaboration with environmental experts, has intensified efforts to reinforce environmental sustainability and compliance by validating the revised National Environmental (Permitting and Licensing Systems) Regulations, 2009.

This significant step, undertaken during a validation workshop held on Monday in Abuja, underscores the commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s environmental laws and ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all citizens.

Innocent Barikor, director-general of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), emphasised that the revised regulations are designed to provide a robust framework for controlling activities that negatively impact the environment.

He highlighted the importance of these regulations in improving air quality and minimizing exposure to hazardous waste and substances.

Barikor described the validation workshop as a pivotal event in the collective journey towards achieving a more sustainable and environmentally responsible Nigeria.

“The review of the National Environmental (Permitting and Licensing Systems) Regulations, 2009, has been central to our mission, offering a structured approach to managing environmental risks,” he stated.

Read also: Environmental activist advocates Investment in environmental action to restore the Niger-Delta

As the review process nears completion, he stressed the critical role of stakeholders in refining these regulations, ensuring they are both effective and practical.

The final version of the regulations will be submitted to the Ministry of Justice for gazetting, marking a significant milestone in the country’s environmental governance.

The workshop saw active participation from diverse stakeholders, including representatives from the regulated sectors and other key players whose activities impact the environment. Their contributions have been instrumental in shaping the revised regulations, which are expected to set a new standard for environmental compliance in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, Olufemitan Michael, representing the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Liaison Office, praised NESREA’s efforts and the timeliness of the workshop.

“In an era of escalating environmental challenges globally, this review could not have come at a more crucial time,” he said. He affirmed MAN’s commitment to compliance and expressed readiness to collaborate with NESREA to ensure the sustainability of Nigeria’s environment for future generations.

The initiative reflects a broader commitment to fostering environmental stewardship in Nigeria, with the revised regulations poised to play a critical role in safeguarding the nation’s environmental future.