FG drives policy dialogue on standard weights, measures in Kogi

The FGN/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP-AF), has facilitated policy dialogue on the adoption and effective implementation of standard weights and measures in Kogi State.

Stella Adojah, State Programme Coordinator (SPC) of IFAD – VCDP while speaking at the event in Lokoja, said the initiative would ensure consistency and accuracy in the measurement of weights, length, volume and other quantities.

Adejoh noted that the policy dialogue was meant to bring all stakeholders together and fashion out the best way for the adoption and implementation of the policy in order to achieve the benefits of weights and measures in the State.

She said, “The purpose of standard weights and measures programme in the state is to protect consumers and businesses by ensuring that equity prevails in all commercial transactions involving determination of quantity.

“It helps to provide standard and discourage unfair and dishonest commerce, eliminates fraud and misrepresentation in commercial transactions in the system.

“The VCDP place much premium on its farmers to ensure that their livelihoods are enhanced through participation in Agricultural practices along the value chain of production, processing, and marketing.

“This Policy dialogue is very critical because it brings on board the principle of transparency and accountability such that no individual is short-changed in the process of commercial transaction”.

She equally noted that the IFAD/VCDP since inception had positively impacted the lives of rural farmers across the five benefitting local government areas in Kogi State, adding that the policy dialogue would balance the equation of having enough food on the table and the peace of mind to enjoy the food as served.

Adejoh also stated that IFAD/VCDP operations and activities which started fully over three years ago, had had great impacts with evidence in the lives of farmers as well as boosting the State’s economy.

“VCDP is developed to enhance the incomes and food security of poor rural households engaged in production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava on a sustainable basis in the targeted LGAs”, she added.

She noted that the VCDP overall target in Kogi State was to impact 8000 beneficiaries, comprising 7200 smallholder farmers, and 800 processors and traders across five local government areas of Lokoja, Ajaokuta, Olamaboro, Kabba-Bunu and Ibaji, adding that the modest achievement recorded by the VCDP in Kofi to the supportive role played by the state government, IFAD and the entire stakeholders.

Aliyu Umar Yusud, the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, who declared the police dialogue open, commended Kogi VCDP for its great impact on the lives of the poor farmers in the State.

He said, “VCDP has greatly touched the lives of our people, particularly my constituents, and I am here to appreciate and encourage them to do more.

“We sincerely appreciate the State Programme Coordinator of VCDP, Dr Stella Adejoh, for the good work she is doing with her team.”

He urged the stakeholders to come up with viable policy documents to be presented for legislation and enactment at the State Assembly, as he promised the commitment of Kogi Assembly members to consider such a bill and ensure its speedy passage, in order to have laws that would guide the effective implementation of standard weights and measures in the state.

“We must ensure fair trade, accuracy, decency and transparency in our society. We must not cheat or shortchange ourselves”, he added.

Also speaking, Elijah Evinemi, Kogi State Head of Service, called for effective dialogue in order to ensure standard weights and measures in the State.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary Establishment and Training office of HoS, Elizabeth Oloruntoba, stressed the need to create adequate awareness and disseminate the information to the grassroots.

BusinessDay reports that the stakeholders at the meeting were representatives of the Commissioners for: Commerce and Industry; Agriculture; Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

Others include Representatives of Kogi Agriculture Development Project (ADP), Commodities Alliance Forum (CAF), farmers, processors, marketers, and traders, among others.

