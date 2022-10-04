FG donates grains to less privileged persons in Bauchi

The Federal Government has donated 4,200 bags of assorted grains to the less privileged persons in Bauchi State.

Speaking while presenting the items at the APC Secretariat on Friday, the honorable Minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the hardship faced by the beneficiaries.

“It gives me great pleasure to be here with you today at the Secretariat of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi for yet another milestone and a historic moment to handover assorted food products for onward distribution to the vulnerable populace in the state”, the minister said.

Ahmad Mabudi, special adviser to the minister described the gesture as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to bring millions of Nigerians out of poverty as well as cushion some of the economic hardship in the society.

“The bottom line of this is to ensure that these items or commodities were shared to the appropriate beneficiaries”, she added.

Read also: Technology, youth inclusion, policy key to food security in Nigeria – Muda Yusuf

Yalwaji urged those who are going to handle the distribution to be fair and just while sharing the food items.

The minister commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State for making the event not only a reality but also, a success.

“I hope this will go a long way in alleviating hardship amongst our people, especially, the less privileged”, she said.

Speaking during the distribution of the food items, the Bauchi state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Babayo Aliyu Misau said that the food items were meant for distribution to the less privileged people across the state.

The chairman who was represented by Mustapha Zirami further explained that the food items are going to be distributed irrespective of party differences.

Alhaji Babayo appealed to those saddled with the responsibility of the distribution to fear God and ensure that the items locates the targeted persons.