The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned what it described as a wave of misinformation regarding alleged targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria. The ministry warns that such narratives are designed to mislead the international community, particularly the United States, into designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) based on religious persecution claims.

In a statement issued on Friday by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to national security while rejecting claims that religious bias is a driving force behind ongoing violence.

The government acknowledged the country’s security challenges but emphasized that acts of insurgency, banditry, and communal conflicts are not religiously motivated.

It stressed that violence in the predominantly Muslim northern region of Nigeria does not exclusively target Christians, nor is it an orchestrated campaign against any religious group.

“Any narrative that seeks to frame these incidents as religious persecution is erroneous and misleading,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, Nigeria remains a multi-religious and multi-ethnic nation where the government is committed to protecting all citizens, regardless of their faith, ethnicity, or gender.

The security challenges the country faces, it said, stem from a combination of criminal activities, terrorism, and communal clashes, including conflicts between farmers and herders, rather than religious discrimination.

The statement highlighted the significant efforts made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to tackle insecurity through both military action and strategic initiatives.

It also noted that these efforts include increased security deployments to counter insurgents and bandits.

The government has also enhanced intelligence gathering to preempt attacks. Additionally, community engagement programs have been introduced to foster peace at the grassroots level.

Additionally, the government has introduced livestock reforms to address the long-standing conflicts between pastoralists and farmers.

“A new Ministry of Livestock Development has been established, alongside the appointment of a Special Adviser and Coordinator of Livestock Reforms, tasked with implementing sustainable pastoral farming solutions to prevent land disputes”, the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry urged the international community, media organisations, and civil society groups to verify information before making pronouncements that could worsen tensions in the country.

It warned against spreading unverified claims that might undermine national unity and stability.

“Nigeria remains a beacon of religious tolerance and coexistence in Africa,” the statement noted, adding that the government welcomes constructive engagement and international support in addressing its security challenges.

However, the ministry firmly rejected any attempts to distort the reality on the ground, misrepresent Nigeria’s security situation, or push for its wrongful designation as a country engaged in religious persecution.

FG further called for global cooperation, emphasizing that misinformation should not be allowed to fuel divisions or disrupt the country’s long-standing commitment to religious harmony.

Share