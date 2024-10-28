FG directs marketers to open pumps for CNG vehicles

The Federal Government has mandated oil marketers to establish Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) points at their filling stations across the country.
This directive aims to increase the availability of CNG as an alternative fuel source and reduce reliance on petrol.
“Most retail outlets would be required to install CNG add-ons to service the growing number of CNG vehicles nationwide,” Farouk Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said at 2024 OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week at Nigeria’s commercial capital.
He added, “The NMDPRA is working closely with all stakeholders to accelerate this much-needed CNG expansion”.
