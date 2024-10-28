FG directs marketers to open pumps for CNG vehicles

The Federal Government has mandated oil marketers to establish Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) points at their filling stations across the country.

This directive aims to increase the availability of CNG as an alternative fuel source and reduce reliance on petrol.

Read also: Dangote invests over $280m in CNG trucks, infrastructure

“Most retail outlets would be required to install CNG add-ons to service the growing number of CNG vehicles nationwide,” Farouk Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said at 2024 OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week at Nigeria’s commercial capital.

He added, “The NMDPRA is working closely with all stakeholders to accelerate this much-needed CNG expansion”.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

Share