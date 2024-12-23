FG declares Wednesday, Thursday, January 1 as public holidays

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior

The federal government has declared Wednesday, December 25, Thursday 26, and January 1, as public holidays to celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year respectively.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, made this declaration on behalf of the federal government on Monday.

In a statement signed by Magdalene Ajani, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Tunji-Ojo extended warm greetings to all Nigerians, urging them to use the festive period to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity that the season signifies.

The minister urged citizens to remain committed to the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, emphasising the importance of the season as a time to foster harmony and strengthen bonds across families and communities.

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The minister added that the government is committed to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity.

While wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025, Tunji-Ojo expressed confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to usher in a better and prosperous economy in the new year.

Share