FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year Celebrations

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior

The Federal Government has announced public holidays to commemorate Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations. Wednesday, December 25; Thursday, December 26; and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, have been declared as official holidays.

This was disclosed by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Monday.

In his message, Tunji-Ojo extended warm wishes to Nigerians, urging citizens to embody the spirit of love, peace, and unity associated with the season.

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening family and community ties to foster harmony and contribute to national development.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens, Tunji-Ojo added, “The Federal Government is committed to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.”

He expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda would pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous 2025.

