FG declares Monday 25, Tuesday 26 May public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26, 2020 respectively, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration, which also marks the end of the 30-day Ramadan fast by Muslims around the world.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who stated this on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement signed on Thursday by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Interior, Aregbesola who called on them to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad, also expressed his concern about the spate of ethnic conflicts that have resurfaced in some parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times.

He advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and thus learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences.

The Minister further assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

While commending the security agencies for the successes so far recorded in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, he advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

As part of his advice to Muslims on the celebration of Eidul-Fitr and his emphasis on individual responsibility for adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, the Minister reminded them to always obey constituted authorities as stated in the Glorious Qu’ran 4:59 where Allah says:

“O ye who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you.

“If ye differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if ye do believe in Allah and the Last Day: That is best, and most suitable for final determination.”

The minister wished all Muslims a happy celebration.