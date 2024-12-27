FG debunks claims of alliance with France to undermine Niger’s stability

The Federal Government has categorically denied allegations made by Niger Republic’s military leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, that Nigeria colluded with France in a plot to destabilize his country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, described the accusations as baseless and an attempt to divert attention from the failures of Tchiani’s administration.

“These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination. Nigeria has never engaged in any alliance, overt or covert, with France or any other country to destabilize Niger Republic,” the statement read.

The government reiterated its commitment to peace and regional stability, emphasizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s open-door policy toward engaging Niger, even after the military coup that disrupted democratic governance in the country. As Chairman of ECOWAS, Tinubu has consistently prioritized diplomatic solutions to restore stability in Niger, the statement noted.

The Government also highlighted its leadership in combating terrorism in the region, citing the active role of its Armed Forces through collaborations with the Multinational Joint Task Force. It described as “absurd” suggestions that the country would conspire to undermine the security of its neighbour.

“The claims about the establishment of a so-called Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State are baseless. Nigeria has been a regional leader in combating terrorism, dedicating significant resources and lives to ensure stability in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond,”

The Federal Government also addressed accusations regarding the sabotage of Niger’s pipelines and agriculture, dismissing them as unfounded. It pointed to Nigeria’s contributions to regional economic development, including initiatives such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway Project, as evidence of its commitment to mutual progress.

“It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine projects it has actively promoted,” the statement added.

The government urged the public to disregard Tchiani’s allegations and called on him to provide credible evidence to support his claims. It also cautioned against attempts to blackmail Nigeria over ECOWAS’s principled stance against the unconstitutional seizure of power in Niger.

“Any attempt to blackmail Nigeria over ECOWAS’s principled stance against the unconstitutional seizure of power in Niger is disingenuous and doomed to fail,” Idris stated.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to maintaining its historic diplomatic ties with Niger and fostering peace and stability in the region.

Share