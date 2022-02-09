FG confirms contaminated fuel in circulation

The Federal government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (the Authority) has confirmed the presence of Premium Motor Spirit with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification.

Businessday had earlier reported that petrol scarcity currently being experienced in some parts of the country was due to the current effort by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to recall harmful imported petroleum products.

This is as findings by Businessday showed that most of the petrol Nigeria imported under the Direct Sale, Direct Purchase (DSDP) contract through Litasco, an international marketing and trading company of LUKOIL, received by MRS has a high content of methanol and Ethanol, which are outside the official specification of Nigeria’s petrol.

However, confirming the report on Tuesday, the Authority explained that the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market including the loaded trucks in transit.

It said, “Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity.

“To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market. including the loaded trucks in transit.”

It further assured that the technical team in conjunction with NNPC Ltd and other industry stakeholders will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

It stated that the source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate action shall be taken by the Authority and NNPC Ltd.

“NNPC Limited and all other Marketing Companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.

Meanwhile, NNPC said it has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of Petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap.