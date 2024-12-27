FG condemns post-election violence in Mozambique, calls for calm

The Federal Government has expressed deep concern over the escalating post-election violence in Mozambique, particularly in the capital city, Maputo, as well as other major cities like Beira and Nampula. The unrest has reportedly claimed over 121 lives, leaving more than 380 people injured.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

According to the statement, the violence erupted after Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed Daniel Chapo of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as the winner of the presidential election, securing 65% of the vote.

It noted that the results, however, were rejected by the leader of the opposition party, sparking widespread protests. In response, the Nigerian government has called for calm and urged all aggrieved parties to pursue legal avenues to resolve their grievances.

“Our thoughts are with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and the families of all those affected by this dreadful crisis,” the statement read.

