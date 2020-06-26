FG condemns attack on embassy in Indonesia by Nigerians

The Federal Government has condemned the attack on Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia by Nigerians living in that country describing it as “deplorable and disgraceful”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama lamented the development in his Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama. He said the action was “absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behavior by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia”.

The Minister said further that every effort will be made to severely punish those responsible for this “totally unacceptable behavior.”

Some of the perpetrators are said to have been arrested and would face prosecution.