FG condemns attack on embassy in Indonesia by Nigerians
The Federal Government has condemned the attack on Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia by Nigerians living in that country describing it as “deplorable and disgraceful”.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama lamented the development in his Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama. He said the action was “absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behavior by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia”.
The Minister said further that every effort will be made to severely punish those responsible for this “totally unacceptable behavior.”
Some of the perpetrators are said to have been arrested and would face prosecution.
The Nigerian Embassy was vandalized and many cars were damaged by Nigerians over the death of a Nigerian, who reportedly lost his life while trying to evade arrest from Indonesian immigration officers.
A source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BusinessDay on Friday that the Nigerian died while trying to jump out of his high rise building window when Indonesian Immigration officials knocked on his door following his alleged possession of expired papers and illegal stay.
The source, who said the attack was ‘foolish’, lamented that some of the Nigerians in the Asian country do some illegal things and expect the Embassy to intervene when they run into trouble.
