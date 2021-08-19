FG commence payments of compensation to Benue communities displaced over road construction

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of compensation for communities in Benue state whose lands were taken over by road construction.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing who made this known during a conciliation meeting yesterday in Markudi, said the Federal Government took the step to address the challenges that led to last month’s stoppage of the dualisation work at the Benue section of the Markudi-Keffi Expressway being constructed by the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

The government had explained that construction was stopped because the communities around the road threatened the workers following a lack of compensation on their farmlands, homes, and shrines that were reportedly affected as a result of the construction work in that section.

Fashola disclosed that the government has set up a committee that would ensure that by next week, all those entitled to compensation will be paid, even as he appealed to the people to cooperate with CHEC to continue work on the site saying it would boost the socio-economic life of the people.

The Minister, who was represented by a delegation from the ministry led by Ishaq Mohammed, noted that the dualisation of the Markudi -Keffi Road, at section 4 in the Benue axis, would have to resume, adding that he had met with stakeholders in the state to address the issue.

“The Minister has already set up a compensation payment committee and they have worked out modalities. The committee will commence payment next week,” he said.

He added that enumeration has been done and money has been released, promising that the payment will go directly to the beneficiaries and not through a third party as is being speculated.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who also spoke at the meeting, appealed to the people to allow work to continue, stressing that when the project is completed, it will help the communities.

“There is standard procedure for compensation which is also part of the contract, including the construction of a bridge and there is a timeline for the construction. The Minister has promised me that by next week, the payment of the compensation will start.

“I want them to resume work because there is a timeline to this project, he said, adding, “I won’t preside over the state and allow my people to be shortchanged.”

He, however, warned miscreants who might seize the opportunity to threaten the workers with kidnap, to desist from such acts as they would be squarely dealt with.

Li Qiang Qiang, project manager of CHEC said the outcome of the meeting raised much hope about its completion.

“The project started on April 1, 2019. Two years have passed. I hope that the project can be completed as soon as possible with the support of all parties. I believe that after the project is completed and handed over to use, it can effectively reduce the incidence of traffic accidents and play a positive role in promoting economic development.”

He also praised the residents for their patience on the demolition along the road for the construction to take place, saying “the project demolition has been carried out for a long time, and residents along the road have given a greater understanding, support and established a good friendship.”

The dualisation of the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road project was awarded in May 2015, and it commenced in April 2019. It is billed for completion in 2022, currently at 47 percent completion.

About 85 percent of the project funding was sourced from the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China, while the federal government is responsible for 15 percent balance as counterpart funding.