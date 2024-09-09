FG begins social mobilisation drive on e-birth registration in Ebonyi

…as NASS member empowers 400 women farmers with agro-inputs

A Federal Government’s Agency under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation – the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has begun an electronic (E-birth) registration meant to drive social mobilisation in Ebonyi State.

The Agency said the mobilisation was in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and National Population Commission (NPC).

Nwokpor Theophilus, the State NOA Director made this known to newsmen in Abakaliki Ebonyi State Capital, saying the campaign would address low birth registration through the implementation of a robust social mobilization in local government areas, communities, wards, hamlets and villages in the state.

He noted that a lack of awareness of the importance of such registration in the past, made people shun the birth registration exercise which according to him, increased the apathy of many on the need to register the births of their children.

Nwokpor said the situation has jeopardized the nation’s search for authentic data needed for social-economic planning in the Country.

He noted that birth registration is a fundamental human rights which help to ensure that children’s other rights are upheld, urging parents to present their children and wards for the exercise which would last for six months in the State.

Read also: UNICEF, NPC begin e-birth registration in Ebonyi

Meanwhile, Kama Nkemkanma, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, said he had empowered about 400 rural women farmers for the farming season In his zone.

He stated this at the weekend during an interactive session with students and teachers, who participated in a holiday lesson he organised for his constituents, tagged “Hon. Kama Holiday Lesson”

Kama said the empowerment of the rural women farmers was part of his effort to reduce food insecurity and hunger in the land, noting that 40 women farmers from each community that made up his constituency benefited from the farm inputs he distributed.

The lawmaker also distributed bags of fertilizer to farmers in his constituency as part of his contribution to agricultural development in the school and beyond.

“In Agriculture, we empowered 400 women before the farming season, 40 women farmers per community. We gave them farm inputs to plant, and we will continue to do more”, he said.

Kama said his aim was to take the students out of the streets for the long vacation and that over 500 students participated in the lesson program out of which three students who performed exceptionally well were offered automatic scholarships to the university level to encourage others to study hard.