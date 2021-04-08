FG begins revalidation of National Policy on Vocational Skills Development

The Federal Government has begun the process of re-validating the National Policy on Vocational Skills Development in Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Yerima Peter Tarfa, made this known during the flag-off of a Stakeholder Revalidation Workshop organised in Nasarawa State.

He stated that the revalidation exercise was “necessitated by the need to implement a standardized vocational skills training system that is efficient and uniquely suited to complement formal education.”

Tarfa who was represented by the Director, Skills Development and Certification, Barrister Amos Johnson, stated that the workshop was for stakeholders from various sectors of the economy, both public and private, “to review the Policy and validate it accordingly.”

He disclosed that the Policy would provide a general legal framework under which vocational skill development, training and certification would be carried out in the country.

Tarfa noted that in time past, the vocational education and training sector had been the backbone of national development and industrialisation, as manufacturing, hospitality, engineering and other sectors had their foundation in vocational skills.

He pointed out that for vocational skills development to play a successful role in national development, it needed to be “effectively organised, managed and regulated.”

He added that a standard Policy would not only “set Nigeria on the Global Vocational Map, but would also effectively tackle the increasing rate of unemployment, poverty and other social vices.”

The Permanent Secretary urged the stakeholders to do a detailed work in order to produce a standard document that would serve its purpose.