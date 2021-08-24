FG begins agric mechanisation Q1 2022 – Minister

The Federal Government’s agricultural mechanisation programme will be launched into full operation in the first quarter of 2022, Muhammad Nanono, minister of agriculture and rural development, disclosed on Monday.

Nanono announced this at the opening of the “Feed Nigeria Summit 2021″ with the theme, “Post COVID-19: A repaired food system, pathway to a revived economy,” in Abuja.

The programme is targeted at food and nutrition security, jobs creation, economic development and to ensure that farmers have the machines to drive the mechanisation programme. Nanono said the sector holds enormous potential that should be optimally explored for its huge benefits.

According to the minister, this and other programmes of the ministry were in line with the government’s focus and commitment to diversifying the economy, through agriculture. The minister disclosed that about 632 local government areas across the country would benefit from the mechanisation programme.

On sugar importation, Nanono said he was optimistic that in the next two years, Nigeria would not need to import sugar into the country, because Nigeria would be producing five tons of sugar every year.

He said that Nigerians must grow what they eat, adding that there was an appreciable level of self-sufficiency in rice production in spite of the smuggling of the commodity from neighbouring countries.

“You have to produce what you eat and eat what you produce,” the minister said.

Also speaking, Eustace Iyayi, the private sector chair of the Feed Nigeria Summit organising committee said formidable partnership was important in finding solutions to the issue of food insecurity.

He noted that while the Federal Government had provided some interventions to address the issue of food insecurity, the outcome of the summit would, hopefully, provide a lasting solution to the challenge.

Munir Danagundi, chairman, House of Reps committee on agricultural institutes and colleges, described the theme of the summit as apt. He noted that the pandemic had affected all facets of life, including agriculture, and urged the summit to examine the food system in the country so as to address the needs of every Nigerian.

Also, Gill Atkinson, UK acting high commissioner, said the theme of the summit was fundamental to Nigeria’s future, citing private companies as key players in the future of agriculture and critical partners in promoting food and nutrition.