FG awards N172 million grants to 13 universities for ICT based research

The federal government through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has awarded the sum of N172 million to 13 public universities to promote indigenous technological capabilities in the country.

Umar Danbatta, the executive vice chairman of NCC who made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday noted that the commission has so far provided over N660 million to Nigeria tertiary institutions for information and communications technology (ICT) focused research innovations

Tertiary Universities benefiting from the grant include: University of Port Harcourt, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Federal university of Technology Imo state, federal university of Agriculture Abeokuta among others

Danbatta further disclosed the endowment of N60 million to 3 Professorial Chairs In tertiary institutions across the country as a mechanism in entrenching innovations In tertiary institutions

“The endowment of professorial chairs In universities is one of the commissioner’s initiatives in supporting the Academia in focused research in ICT, towards the advancement of technologies,” Danbatta said.

Read also: 5 charts that show Nigeria’s digital banking growth

The objective is to ensure regulatory and technological solutions capable of improving the communications industry. It is therefore our expectations that institutions would dedicate the required human and material resources to the success of the programmes.”

Meanwhile, Kelechi Nwankwo, Head research and development department NCC, described the initiative as part of the commission’s effort to strengthen the telecommunications industry in contributing to National development

Speaking on behalf of the tertiary institutions, Lawal Bilbis, The vice chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo university Kano commended the commission for the initiatives. He stressed that Nigeria should prioritize building indigenous technological solutions rather than relying on transferred technology.