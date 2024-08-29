FG, ASUU to reconvene Sept. 6

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ended on Wednesday with both parties declaring it as fruitful.

However, the parties told newsmen after the meeting that they would reconvene on September 6, 2024, to review progress made.

Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, addressing the media, said the meeting resolved that ASUU leadership would take decisions reached by members and return with feedback on the next adjourned date.

Within the two-week window also, the government is expected to act on some agreements reached at the meeting.

Mamman said, “We have had a very fruitful discussion. We have worked out modalities on how to make progress with them and hopefully, we see a good reason for the issues. So the task before us now is to work on those modalities to solve the problems. “So, we are coming back again, reconvening on September 6, to report back progress, towards the resolution of the issues. This is basically what we have agreed on.”

On the other hand, ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, said, “We have met to discuss all the issues and what they (government) have done between the last time we met and today.

“We have reviewed them and agreed to give the government between now and our next meeting, to see what they would have done on these issues.

“So, we are meeting again on September 6, and we hope that in the interest of Nigerian students and Nigeria as a country, these issues should be amicably resolved so that we can have a smooth academic system in Nigeria.”