FG approves N2.9bn for exams papers printing

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the sum of N2.9 billion contract for the printing of both sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this while briefing State House Correspondents after the 21st virtual meeting of FEC presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister who briefed alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the contract was awarded to a group of eight printers. The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance.

“As you know because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place,” he said.

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, also revealed that FEC approved the sum of N1.619,701,391.14 for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some selected roads in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

He explained that the council approved the sum of N900,294,304.75 to fix the roads in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The contract which is for the duration of six months was awarded to Messrs Teleview International Nig.

He said Council also approved a total sum of N719,407,086.38 for the Kwali Area Council Rural Roads.

The contract is in favour of Messrs Sahabi Liman Sons Nig. Ltd for a duration of six months.