FG approves JAMB’s A-Level certificate data bank – Ishaq Oloyede

Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the federal government has approved the establishment of an Advanced Level (A-Level) certificate data bank in Nigeria.

Oloyede, who was represented by Abdul Wahab Oyedokun, the director of legal services of JAMB made this known in Abuja recently at the opening of a 3-day workshop for public relations staff of the board.

The JAMB registrar applauded the initiative, explaining that the board has taken several measures to ensure total sanity in its examination processes.

“In the last year and in the second coming of Oloyede as registrar of JAMB, one of the major assignments we did here was to focus on some of the things happening in these JUPEB and IJMB.

“And during the last exam, we called a stakeholders meeting and invited managers of these organs and we asked some questions.

Read also: JAMB remits ₦27 billion to FG in five years

“We also collaborated with other security services to spread our net across the country to see what is happening and lo and behold more than 47 proprietors of these and some of their lecturers and teachers, and people conniving with them in perpetrating malpractices were arrested all over the country.

“Arising from that, the minister of education has graciously approved the establishment of an A-Level data bank. So for example, in a particular university, 90percent of those who presented their A level results for admission were found to be fake,” he said.

The JAMB chief executive officer disclosed that the board has taken yet another key step to put an end to the use of fake A-Level certificates to secure admission.

He also listed some other measures taken by the board to curb the menace which includes the deployment of sophisticated biometric technology to guide against multiple registrations in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oloyede reiterated that the data bank will ensure all A-Level results are registered under one platform to bring about the needed standardisation and integrity of the certificates.

Besides, he pointed out that from 2017 to 2022, a total of N27.2 billion was remitted to the federal government’s coffers by JAMB while N9.7 billion was used for capital projects in the same period.