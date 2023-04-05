FG announces completion of 2.055km Loko-Oweto bridge

The Federal Government says it has completed the 2.055 km Loko – Oweto Bridge, a SukukBond-funded project which runs across river Benue.

The bridge is part of a road network that includes the 106 kilometers road from Oweto to Otukpo and the 76 kilometers road from the Loko to Nasarawa.

This was disclosed on Twitter by Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to the president on digital & new media.

“Completion of one of the major new bridges being built by the Buhari administration: The Loko-Oweto Bridge, across the River Benue, linking Benue and Nasarawa States,” Ogunlesi tweeted.

Earlier this year, the federal government revealed plans to formally open the Loko-Oweto Bridge and link roads between Benue and Nasarawa States to vehicular movement in March.

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, who did an inspection tour Tuesday said the installation of road signs and other necessary fittings were the only impediments delaying the inauguration of the bridge and link roads, adding that it will be completed within four to 10 weeks.

Fashion said the bridge was a real test case demonstrating the president’s commitment to boost the economy through infrastructure.

Ogunlesi also announced the completion of a 74 kilometers Nasarawa- Loko road linking Nasarawa and Benue States.