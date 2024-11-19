FG allows youth corpers serve in banks, other institutions

The Federal Government has removed restrictions on where National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members can be posted, now allowing corps members to work in private sector organisations, including banks and oil and gas companies.

According to a memo from the Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, dated 18 November 2024, the new policy will take effect with the start of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Orientation exercise.

Previously, under former Minister Bolaji Abdullahi, the policy limited corps members to just four economic sectors: education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure. The original aim was to prevent private companies from exploiting cheap labour and to strengthen public sector capacity.

Olawande explained that the new policy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s strategy to address youth unemployment by encouraging government agencies to support the administration’s vision. Initially, the directive will be implemented in Lagos and Abuja.

The minister highlighted that the previous policy prevented young Nigerians from gaining valuable experience in their chosen fields of study. The new approach will help corps members better prepare for the job market by allowing them to work in more diverse and relevant environments.

Part of the memo reads, “There is an urgent need to review this policy to expand the opportunity and access for corps members to serve in places that are relevant to their areas of study. Without prejudice to the need to constantly review per prevailing realities, I now direct as follows: Lifting of all restrictions on postings.

“Posting of corps members to, as much as practicable, to be in line with their course of study. Posting of corps members to select banks and other private sector organisations, including those operating in oil and gas, to commence with Abuja and Lagos. The directive contained herein will take effect from the date of commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course and applies in relation to any matter relating to the posting and distribution of corps members to Places of Primary Assignment.

“The now revoked policy has greatly hampered experience gathering that would effectively prepare them for the job market.”

