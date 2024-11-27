FG advocates promotion of national unity through arts, culture

Hanatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy

…as NAFEST begins in Abuja

Hanatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, has acknowledged the transformative power of culture, arts and creativity, in promoting national unity, social cohesion and economic growth of the Country.

Musawa asked Nigerians to take a sense of pride in their identity, identifying need for them to reflect their culture in all facets of human endeavours.

The Minister, who stated this at the 36th edition of the National Festival of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held at the Arts and Crafts Village in Abuja, said “Our rich cultural heritage is a source of our strength, inspiration and pride for all Nigerians.”

She reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to creating an enabling environment that supports the growth and development of the sector, adding: “We will continue to work tirelessly towards promoting Nigeria arts and culture globally, creating jobs and opportunities for our creative talents and preserve our rich cultural heritage for future generations”.

While describing this year’s NAFEST as amazing, Musawa observed that, the States’ participation exposed Nigeria to world of its rich cultural endowments, asking Nigerians to find a way of making means of livelihoods from arts, culture and creativity.

Obi Asika, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), however commended the management team and participating States as well as developing partners for making the 2024 NAFEST a success.

