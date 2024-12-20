FG advocates geospatial innovation to spur economic growth

Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, surveyor general of the federation, has called for the adoption of innovative geospatial technologies and data management systems as key drivers of Nigeria’s economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking at the 2024 Survey Coordination Conference and Advisory Board on Survey Training held in Abuja, Adebomehin emphasised the pivotal role of geospatial data in national transformation,

He urged stakeholders to prioritise capacity building, advanced training, and strategic partnerships to reposition the sector for the nation’s developmental agenda.

With the theme “Repositioning the Nigerian Geospatial Space for the Renewed Hope Agenda and Sustainable Economic Growth,” the conference highlighted the critical role of geospatial data in economic planning and governance.

Adebomehin stressed the need for innovative training programmes, capacity building, and stronger partnerships to position Nigeria as a leader in geospatial technology.

“This conference will serve as a catalyst for repositioning our profession, revitalizing the geospatial sector, and ensuring that survey and mapping remain at the forefront of Nigeria’s developmental agenda,” Adebomehin stated.

Matthew Ibitoye, president of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), in his keynote address, called for an urgent review of the outdated Survey Coordination Act of 1962.

He noted that advancements in surveying technologies have outpaced the Act’s provisions, rendering it inadequate for modern challenges.

“It is essential to amend the Survey Coordination Act to reflect technological advancements and align with global best practices,” Ibitoye urged,

He reaffirmed NIS’s commitment to advancing the profession and supporting national development initiatives.

Semiu Ayinde, director of survey coordination, outlined the conference’s objectives, which included addressing challenges in survey coordination, improving data quality, and enhancing collaboration within the sector.

He also underscored the need for innovation, inclusivity, and sustained investment in the geospatial sector to meet 21st-century demands.

