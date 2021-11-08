FETS rewards loyal, dedicated agents to deepen market penetration

In line with its commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership, Funds & Electronic Transfer Solution (FETS) has appreciated its agents with a visit to encourage and get direct feedback in a bid to deepen market penetration and grow its agency platform.

“We at FETS value your commitment and dedication in promoting the brand. We will continue to provide you with the much-needed support to meet the demands and expectation from customers,” said Ayotunde Ibitoye, the regional marketing team lead for FETS, during a recent visit of the payment solution company’s visit to agents on its platform.

Ibitoye thanked the agents for believing in FETS and staying loyal to the brand. He said that the visit is one of the fintech’s approaches to engaging its partners and building a formidable relationship with agents.

“Just like our customers, our partners are also key to the success of our business. This is why we have taken the time out today to celebrate and appreciate them for their support,” Ibitoye said, stating that the visit is strategic and a measure put in place to strengthen the bond between FETS and its partners.

In all, four agents were specially appreciated by FETS with gift items; they include Juliana Ikenwa, Agbaje Timothy, Jimoh Bolanle and Martina Esekwe.

Commenting on the visit, one of the agents, Agbaje Timothy expressed his gratitude for the gesture and also showered encomium on FETS for its innovative drive towards improving the payment solution platform.

Juliana Ikenwa another agent who has worked solely as a FETS POS agent for more than two years also lauded the efforts being made to see that the quality of service currently being enjoyed by customers is sustained while hoping to see new features on the platform for a more seamless transaction.