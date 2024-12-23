Festivities: LAWMA warns against improper waste disposal

​The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has tasked residents of Nigeria’s most populous state to on proper waste disposal this festive season, while also assuring of its readiness to tackle the expected surge in waste generation across the metropolis. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director/CEO, LAWMA, announced this on Monday in Lagos.

Gbadegesin said LAWMA has put in place measures to effectively increased volume of manage waste at this time, as residents celebrate Christmas and the New Year holidays.

He said: “We have put adequate measures in place to address the increase in waste generation that comes with the festive season. Our teams are fully mobilised with trucks and personnel to ensure prompt collection and disposal of waste in all parts of Lagos.

“This is part of our commitment to making Lagos a clean and liveable city during and after the Christmas holidays,” Gbadegesin said.

According to him, LAWMA would deploy additional waste collection trucks and personnel to high-traffic areas, including markets, residential neighbourhoods and commercial hubs as part of its operational strategies.

He added that the authority would work relentlessly to address peak waste volumes and ensure all areas receive prompt attention.

“Our approach is comprehensive. We are committed to maintaining a clean environment during and after the celebrations. However, we need the cooperation of all residents to bag and containerise their waste properly, to facilitate efficient collection.

“Waste left unbagged often scatters, causes low turnaround time and hazards for our sweepers and other road users,” Gbadegesin said.

He, however, appealed to motorists to drive carefully and watch for sanitation workers who will be working tirelessly to clean roads and highways during the festive period.

“Road safety is paramount. We appeal to motorists to exercise patience and caution, especially around our sweepers. They are dedicated to keeping Lagos clean, and their lives should be safeguarded at all times.

“Reckless driving endangers everyone, and we urge all road users to be mindful and responsible,” Gbadegesin said.

He added: “Our goal is to establish a culture of cleanliness and responsibility, ensuring that waste is managed responsibly by every individual and household. This collective effort will significantly reduce environmental hazards and enhance waste collection efficiency.”

