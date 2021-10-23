You need to active Javascript on your
Femi Otedola buys 5.07% stake in FBN Holdings

Today, October 23, 2021, FBN Holdings Plc said it received a notification from APT Securities and Funds Limited, that their Client, Otedola Olufemi Peter and his nominee, Calvados Global Services Limited have acquired a total of 1,818,551,625 units of shares from the Company’s issued share capital of 35,895,292,791.

Based on the foregoing, the equity stake of Otedola Olufemi Peter and his nominee in the Company is now 5.07 percent.

