Female DPOs emerging to tackle crime in Lagos

In Lagos, more senior female police officers are being promoted and deployed by the Lagos State Police Command, to serve as Divisional Police Officers, at various police divisions in the state, investigation by BusinessDAY SUNDAY has revealed.

This is coming as criminals are becoming more daring, unpredictable, complex, creative and sophisticated in their nefarious activities and operations.

For instance, Agege, Ajegunle, Abule Egba, Isokoko, Mushin, Mile 2, Ojuelegba, etc, are some of the areas cultists and other criminal elements seem to be holding residents of Lagos by the jugular.

But, the police have tried its best over the years to tame the rampaging activities of cultists, robbers, ritualists, fraudsters, etc.

In the past, the job of tackling criminality was exclusively assigned to senior male police officers, as some female police officers were restricted to administrative or less dangerous beats.

Today, it is a different ball game as female police officers are taking over the dangerous beats and in some cases succeeding.

Investigations reveal that W/CSP Tolani Lamina is presently the Divisional Police Officer of Dolphin Estate Police Station, Ikoyi, W/CSP Patricia Amadi, now takes charge as the DPO of Anthony Village, while W/CSP Olubisi Oyedepo is the DPO of Aguda Police Station.

Some other female DPOs, who seem to be tackling criminality within their divisions are: W/CSP Oyingiese Adamu, Aswani Police Division, Isolo; W/CSP Akande Ajoke, Isolo Police Division, and W/CSP Shola Omilade Aighoje, Alausa Police Division.

Note that the Lagos State Police Command 13 has area command and 109 divisions. Some of the commands are: Area A – Lagos Island, Area B – Apapa, Area C – Surulere, Area D – Mushin, Area E – Festac, Area F – Ikeja, Area G – Ogba, Area H – Ogudu and Area J – Elemoro. Others are: Area K – Morogbo, Area L – Ilashe, Area M – Idimu and Area N – Ijede.

Under Hakeem Odumosu, as Police commissioner, the estimated 18,000 police workforce in the Lagos State Police Command, as well as other police formations, seem to be working round the clock to tackle criminalities from all fronts.

Police spokesman for the command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi told our correspondent that both the male and female DPOs in Lagos, work round-the-clock to ensure that the state is safe for Lagosians.

“Though, it is humanly impossible to completely eliminate criminality anywhere in the world, the Odumosu-led police workforce has been able to ensure that the state is relatively safe for residents and investors,” he said.