Federal workers to start showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said all federal workers across the country will from 1st December 2021, show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, before they access their offices.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19 gave this directive during a press briefing in Abuja.

“With effect from 1st December 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.

“An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process,” Mustapha said.

The SGF also informed that South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil have been removed from the list of countries restricted from entering Nigeria, over to the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Read also: Lack of central database puts Nigeria on UK’s vaccine blacklist

He recalled that these countries and India were restricted from entering Nigeria, though India was removed from the list in September

Mustapha said the PSC has reviewed the developments in the countries and decided to remove them from the list.

Mustapha, while noting that the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from 11th October, assured that the PSC will continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience.

He said a revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours.

On Nigeria’s relationship with the UAE on Emirates and the vaccines mandate, the SGF said discussions are still ongoing with the UAE Authorities to resolve the impasse. He also said the aviation authorities in collaboration with the diplomatic sector have made reasonable progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Hon Minister of Aviation today, presented the position of African countries on Vaccine Passport which some economic blocks and countries wish to impose, for travel purposes. This is because African countries have found it difficult to access the vaccines for their citizens in sufficient number,” Mustapha said.