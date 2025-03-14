The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, has suspended a facilitator, Okoroafor Ifeanyichukwu, following a viral video showing him physically assaulting a student.

The institution, in a suspension notice dated March 14, 2025, stated that Okoroafor was suspended from his role at the Technical and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (TEDC) pending an investigation into the incident.

“You are hereby suspended from duty as a facilitator in the Technical and Entrepreneurship Development Centre pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident that occurred yesterday, 13th March 2025, at the site of your entrepreneurship training,” the letter read.

Signed by the Director of TEDC, Dr. Okoye P.C., the notice was also copied to the Rector, Dean of Student Affairs, and the Student Union Government.

The viral video, which surfaced on Thursday, captured the moment Okoroafor slapped a student identified as Chidera, before kicking him to the ground, damaging his phone in the process. The facilitator then walked away, leaving the student on the cemented walkway.

Share