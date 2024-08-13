Fed Poly Ekowe offers 25 scholarships in newly accredited courses

The Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, said it was offering five scholarships to the first five students in each of its five newly accredited departments.

Lukman Agbabiaka, rector of the institution, made this known last weekend while taking journalists on a tour of facilities at the main campus at Ekowe.

Agbabiaka described the unique setting of the institution as a serene environment for learning with a 24-hour power supply, quality teachers and well equipped science facilities.

He said the school also has standard hostels and e-library equipped with free Wi-Fi, a CBT centre and newly acquired water buses for easy transportation of both staff and students.

According to him, the polytechnic boasts a clinic that is NHIS/BHIS accredited that also serves the healthcare needs of the entire Ekowe community and environs.

Agbabiaka disclosed that the newly accredited courses are Petroleum Engineering, Welding and Fabrication, Oceanography, Cooperative Economics and Maritime Technology.

Read also: Foundation institutes scholarship for Auchi Polytechnic students

“Ekowe Polytechnic is the only institution with accredited new courses in Petroleum Engineering, Welding and Fabrication, Oceanography, Cooperative Economics and Maritime Technology, taken from the backdrop of our environment as a riverine community.

“We offer to offer free scholarships to the first five students from each of the listed departments. We are equipped to offer professional certificate programmes on skills acquisition capable of competing favourably globally in the labour market and giving linkages,” he said.

Agbabiaka also said that some of the challenges facing the institution include erosion which has affected part of the campus and perennial flooding due to the marshy terrain.

He explained that for the school to embark on new building projects, there was the need for land reclamation, saying it is a serious concern for management.